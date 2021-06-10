Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Congressman Scott Visits 93d AGOW [Image 1 of 4]

    Congressman Scott Visits 93d AGOW

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    The 93d Air Ground Operation Wing leadership team meet with Congressman Austin Scott, the U.S. Representative for Georgia's Eighth Congressional District, Oct. 06, 2021. The purpose of the visit was to provide a wing immersion brief to Congressman Scott. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois-Tamesis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.09.2021 11:40
    Photo ID: 6881674
    VIRIN: 211006-F-FJ317-001
    Resolution: 5116x4180
    Size: 12.57 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congressman Scott Visits 93d AGOW [Image 4 of 4], by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Congressman Scott Visits 93d AGOW
    Congressman Scott Visits 93d AGOW
    Congressman Scott Visits 93d AGOW
    Congressman Scott Visits 93d AGOW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air Combat Command

    TAGS

    Congress
    Air Combat Command
    CODEL
    93d AGOW
    15 AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT