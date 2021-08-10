GRF All-Hands Call

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Julie Matyascik 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) commanding officer, addresses the crew during an all-hands call on the flight deck, Oct. 8, 2021. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (This image has been altered by blurring out portions of the image for security purposes). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adonica Munoz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.09.2021 09:32
    Photo ID: 6881594
    VIRIN: 211008-N-VQ693-1137
    Resolution: 4224x2812
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Hometown: LONG ISLAND, NY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    CVN 78
    US Navy
    PIA
    USS Gerald R. Ford
    Warship 78
    VQ693

