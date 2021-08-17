Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Al Udeid assists American civilians and allies [Image 2 of 4]

    Al Udeid assists American civilians and allies

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Coger 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    American civilians and allies who assisted U.S. military operations in Afghanistan board a Qatar Airways flight en route to Kuwait Aug. 17, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The civilians were evacuated from Afghanistan as part of noncombatant evacuation operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 10.09.2021 07:42
    Photo ID: 6881578
    VIRIN: 210817-F-AL900-2100
    Resolution: 5469x3639
    Size: 8.02 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Al Udeid assists American civilians and allies [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Al Udeid assists American civilians and allies
    Al Udeid assists American civilians and allies
    Al Udeid assists American civilians and allies
    Al Udeid assists American civilians and allies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Noncombatant
    379AEW
    Operations Allies Refuge
    8EAMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT