Two employees from the International Bird Rescue in San Pedro, Calif., examine a bird that was recovered after the recent oil spill off the Southern California Coast. Several birds have been taken to the rescue center to be cleaned and rehabilitated after the recent oil spill. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 22:04
|Photo ID:
|6881356
|VIRIN:
|211008-G-SG988-0912
|Resolution:
|4319x2883
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|SAN PEDRO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, International Bird Rescue [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
