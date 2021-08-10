Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Bird Rescue [Image 2 of 2]

    International Bird Rescue

    SAN PEDRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    Two employees from the International Bird Rescue in San Pedro, Calif., examine a bird that was recovered after the recent oil spill off the Southern California Coast. Several birds have been taken to the rescue center to be cleaned and rehabilitated after the recent oil spill. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 22:04
    Photo ID: 6881356
    VIRIN: 211008-G-SG988-0912
    Resolution: 4319x2883
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: SAN PEDRO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    USCG
    Oil Spill
    Response
    Bird
    SoCal Oil Spill

