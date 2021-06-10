Multi-family housing units with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers blue roofs following Hurricane Ida

Aerial footage showing U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' installation of temporary, fiber-reinforced plastic sheeting, "blue roofs," on homes damaged by Hurricane Ida, Gretna, Louisiana. (Photo courtesy of USACE contractor)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 16:21
|Photo ID:
|6881163
|VIRIN:
|211005-A-EN999-0010
|Resolution:
|4000x2250
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|GRETNA, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
With 20,000 blue roofs installed, Corps of Engineers serves tens of thousands
