Date Taken: 10.06.2021 Date Posted: 10.08.2021 16:21 Photo ID: 6881163 VIRIN: 211005-A-EN999-0010 Resolution: 4000x2250 Size: 2.39 MB Location: GRETNA, LA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Multi-family housing units with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers blue roofs following Hurricane Ida [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.