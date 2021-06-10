Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multi-family housing units with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers blue roofs following Hurricane Ida [Image 1 of 2]

    Multi-family housing units with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers blue roofs following Hurricane Ida

    GRETNA, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    Aerial footage showing U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' installation of temporary, fiber-reinforced plastic sheeting, "blue roofs," on homes damaged by Hurricane Ida, Gretna, Louisiana. (Photo courtesy of USACE contractor)

    With 20,000 blue roofs installed, Corps of Engineers serves tens of thousands

