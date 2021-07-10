Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ida: Hammond Disaster Recovery Center [Image 2 of 4]

    Hurricane Ida: Hammond Disaster Recovery Center

    HAMMOND, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Daniel Rojas 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    HAMMOND, Louisiana (Oct. 7, 2021) – FEMA disaster survivor assistance staff provide individual assistance to residents of Tangipahoa Parish affected by Hurricane Ida. FEMA photo by Daniel Rojas.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    VIRIN: 211007-D-DR336-745
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ida: Hammond Disaster Recovery Center [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FEMA

    Hurricane Ida

    FEMA
    Hurricane Ida
    Disaster Recovery Center

