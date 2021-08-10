Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DASD Environment & Energy Resilience speaks with Defense Writers Group [Image 2 of 3]

    DASD Environment &amp; Energy Resilience speaks with Defense Writers Group

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs     

    Deputy Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Environment and Energy Resilience Richard Kidd, speaks with the Defense Writer’s Group about ongoing E&ER portfolio activities at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Oct. 8, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 11:40
    Photo ID: 6880785
    VIRIN: 211008-D-XI929-2003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DASD Environment & Energy Resilience speaks with Defense Writers Group [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DASD Environment &amp; Energy Resilience speaks with Defense Writers Group
    DASD Environment &amp; Energy Resilience speaks with Defense Writers Group
    DASD Environment &amp; Energy Resilience speaks with Defense Writers Group

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Writers Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT