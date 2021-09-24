Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CWG-6 hosts Illuminating the Darkness Walk [Image 5 of 5]

    CWG-6 hosts Illuminating the Darkness Walk

    UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ruben Reed 

    Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX

    Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX (CWG-6) held its sixth annual Illuminating the Darkness Walk on Fort George G. Meade’s Gaffney track Sept. 24. The opening ceremony included remarks from CWG-6 and Fort Meade Garrison leadership, a ribbon cutting, and a personal story from a CWG-6 Sailor.

    suicide prevention
    Fort George G. Meade
    CWG-6
    Illuminating the Darkness

