Rifle Focus: Battle Group Poland's capstone maneuver exercise

U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Vireak Sok, with 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, leads a Soldier through a forest during Rifle Focus at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, October 8, 2021. Rifle Focus is a force-on-force U.S.-led training exercise that involves allies from Battle Group Poland, supporting two U.S. infantry companies. This exercise measures command and control and maneuver tactics to support the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)

