    Rifle Focus: Battle Group Poland's capstone maneuver exercise

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes 

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland

    U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Vireak Sok, with 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, leads a Soldier through a forest during Rifle Focus at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, October 8, 2021. Rifle Focus is a force-on-force U.S.-led training exercise that involves allies from Battle Group Poland, supporting two U.S. infantry companies. This exercise measures command and control and maneuver tactics to support the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 08:42
    Photo ID: 6880580
    VIRIN: 211008-A-NQ624-1011
    Resolution: 5009x3339
    Size: 5.31 MB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
    Hometown: OLYMPIA, WA, US
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US
    Hometown: TACOMA, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rifle Focus: Battle Group Poland's capstone maneuver exercise, by SPC Osvaldo Fuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    eFP
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    DarkRifles
    RifleFocus

