    10.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jenna Dobson 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 6, 2021) Marine Corps Cpl. Bryce Courtney, front, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Matthew Marcelli conduct routine maintenance on an MV-22B Osprey on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during flight operations, Oct. 6. Essex and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jenna Dobson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jenna Dobson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    ESSEX
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

