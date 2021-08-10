MISAWA, Japan (Oct. 8, 2021) – Commander Task Force (CTF) 72 Command Master Chief Dustin Kuers speaks to spouses of chief selectees to prepare them for chief initiation. Chief initiation is an intensive leadership training program designed to develop first class petty officers into chiefs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2021 Date Posted: 10.08.2021 03:08 Photo ID: 6880422 VIRIN: 211008-N-GR586-1009 Resolution: 7141x4761 Size: 3.06 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Air Facility Misawa Prepares Spouses for Chief Initiation [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.