    Naval Air Facility Misawa Prepares Spouses for Chief Initiation [Image 3 of 3]

    Naval Air Facility Misawa Prepares Spouses for Chief Initiation

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (Oct. 8, 2021) – Commander Task Force (CTF) 72 Command Master Chief Dustin Kuers speaks to spouses of chief selectees to prepare them for chief initiation. Chief initiation is an intensive leadership training program designed to develop first class petty officers into chiefs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Air Facility Misawa Prepares Spouses for Chief Initiation [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAF Misawa
    CTF-72
    NAFM
    Chief Season

