The Civil Air Patrol and the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps cadets together before the training. (Photo courtesy by the Civil Air Patrol Public Affairs Office).
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 02:26
|Photo ID:
|6880348
|VIRIN:
|210912-A-AB123-001
|Resolution:
|1008x756
|Size:
|410.37 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Local cadets help with Operation Cobra Strike [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Local cadets help with Operation Cobra Strike
LEAVE A COMMENT