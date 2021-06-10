USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Flight Quarters

EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 6, 2021) Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) unload cargo from a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49 while conducting flight quarters during UNITAS LXII, Oct 6., 2021. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from 20 countries and includes 32 ships, four submarines, and 26 aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability and capability between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer/Released)

