A Rhode Island Air National Guard C-130J Hercules performs a flyover during the national anthem, Oct. 2, 2021, at the University of Rhode Island, Kingston, R.I. The flyover was during URI’s homecoming football game against Stony Brook University. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Deirdre Salvas)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 19:48
|Photo ID:
|6879962
|VIRIN:
|211002-Z-SW662-1264
|Resolution:
|6398x4265
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|KINGSTON, RI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Rhode Island Air National Guard Performs URI Homecoming Flyover [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Deirdre Salvas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
