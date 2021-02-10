Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rhode Island Air National Guard Performs URI Homecoming Flyover [Image 12 of 12]

    Rhode Island Air National Guard Performs URI Homecoming Flyover

    KINGSTON, RI, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Deirdre Salvas 

    143d Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A Rhode Island Air National Guard C-130J Hercules performs a flyover during the national anthem, Oct. 2, 2021, at the University of Rhode Island, Kingston, R.I. The flyover was during URI’s homecoming football game against Stony Brook University. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Deirdre Salvas)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 19:48
    Location: KINGSTON, RI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rhode Island Air National Guard Performs URI Homecoming Flyover [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Deirdre Salvas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard

    C-130J Super Hercules

    flyover
    Rhode Warriors
    Hercs Rule
    Rhody Rams
    University of Rhode Island Homecoming

