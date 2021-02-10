Rhode Island Air National Guard Performs URI Homecoming Flyover

A Rhode Island Air National Guard C-130J Hercules performs a flyover during the national anthem, Oct. 2, 2021, at the University of Rhode Island, Kingston, R.I. The flyover was during URI’s homecoming football game against Stony Brook University. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Deirdre Salvas)

