    Oregon Air National Guard Command Chief Retires [Image 2 of 2]

    Oregon Air National Guard Command Chief Retires

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Oregon State Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark McDaniel stands with a folded flag presented to him during a retreat ceremony commemorating a career that began in 1980 when he enlisted in the Active Air Force after graduation from local Klamath Union High School, Sept. 10, 2021. His career spanned 40 years, nearly 36 of which he spent in uniform taking him from the 173rd Fighter Wing Maintenance Group, Operations Group, Mission Support Group, before becoming the command chief of the wing and finally for the state of Oregon, where he was the ranking enlisted member of the Oregon Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 18:57
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 
    Oregon Air National Guard
    Retreat Ceremony
    173rd Fighter Wing
    team Kingsley

