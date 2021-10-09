Oregon Air National Guard Command Chief Retires

Oregon State Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark McDaniel stands with a folded flag presented to him during a retreat ceremony commemorating a career that began in 1980 when he enlisted in the Active Air Force after graduation from local Klamath Union High School, Sept. 10, 2021. His career spanned 40 years, nearly 36 of which he spent in uniform taking him from the 173rd Fighter Wing Maintenance Group, Operations Group, Mission Support Group, before becoming the command chief of the wing and finally for the state of Oregon, where he was the ranking enlisted member of the Oregon Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

