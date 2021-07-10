Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McCain Sailors package food during a community service project at SF-Marin Food Bank [Image 4 of 4]

    McCain Sailors package food during a community service project at SF-Marin Food Bank

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Region Southwest

    211007-N-MZ078-1215
    SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 7, 2021) Fire Controlman 1st Class Dwayne Clement, from Flagstaff, Ariz., and Damage Controlman Seaman Katelyn Bingaman, right, from Bloomsburg, Pa., assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), dispense food during a San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021 community service project at SF-Marin Food Bank. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lucas T. Hans/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 16:01
    Photo ID: 6879558
    VIRIN: 211007-N-MZ078-1215
    Resolution: 4568x3263
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McCain Sailors package food during a community service project at SF-Marin Food Bank [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Region Southwest
    FleetWeekSF21
    SFFW2021

