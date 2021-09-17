Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vance AFB's 80th Anniversary Flyover [Image 6 of 6]

    Vance AFB's 80th Anniversary Flyover

    ENID, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz 

    71st Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Heritage Aircraft from Vance Air Force Base fly in a dessimilar formation on the way to the Woodring Regional Airport where Vance members and the Enid community will celebrate their 80 year partnership Sept. 17. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 15:41
    This work, Vance AFB's 80th Anniversary Flyover [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Cameron Schultz, identified by DVIDS

    Heritage
    Flyover
    Aircraft
    Community

