Heritage Aircraft from Vance Air Force Base fly in a dessimilar formation on the way to the Woodring Regional Airport where Vance members and the Enid community will celebrate their 80 year partnership Sept. 17. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 15:41
|Photo ID:
|6879389
|VIRIN:
|210917-F-IE037-1115
|Resolution:
|5071x3374
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|ENID, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vance AFB's 80th Anniversary Flyover [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Cameron Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT