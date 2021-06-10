211006-N-UD469-1352
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Oct. 6, 2021) -- The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following a regularly-scheduled deployment. Jefferson City performed a full spectrum of operations, including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, during the six-month, Indo-Pacific deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda Gray/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 14:16
|Photo ID:
|6878446
|VIRIN:
|211006-N-UD469-1352
|Resolution:
|2856x1904
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Hometown:
|JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Jefferson City Returns from Deployment [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT