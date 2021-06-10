Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Jefferson City Returns from Deployment [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Jefferson City Returns from Deployment

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Amanda Gray 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    211006-N-UD469-1352
    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Oct. 6, 2021) -- The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following a regularly-scheduled deployment. Jefferson City performed a full spectrum of operations, including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, during the six-month, Indo-Pacific deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda Gray/Released)

