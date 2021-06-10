Brig. Gen. Troy Armstrong and the City Council applaude for Pfc Onofrio Zicari at City Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
|10.06.2021
|10.07.2021 12:42
|6877505
|211006-Z-KL044-101
|1080x1350
|1.18 MB
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|1
|0
WWII VETERAN RECEIVES LONG-AWAITED PURPLE HEART IN LAS VEGAS
