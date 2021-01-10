Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ribbon Cutting at Katterbach Chapel [Image 1 of 2]

    Ribbon Cutting at Katterbach Chapel

    ANSBACH, GERMANY

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Joshua Rojas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    Col. Hobart and Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Scott Bullock cut the ribbon at the Katterbach Chapel Rededication Ceremony Oct. 1, 2021 (USAG Ansbach)

    Katterbach Chapel completes renovations dating back to 2012

