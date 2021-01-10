Members from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing board a C-130H Hercules at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, 1 Oct. 2021. Airmen from Ali Al Salem Air Base and Al-Jaber Air Base, Kuwait, honed the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing’s force generation capabilities by training in the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept between the two bases during Blue Marauder 21. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric Summers Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 08:18 Photo ID: 6876876 VIRIN: 211001-F-VH066-0004 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 5.15 MB Location: KW Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 386 AEW executes Blue Marauder 21 [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Eric Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.