Members from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing depart from a C-130H Hercules at Al-Jaber Air Base, Kuwait, 1 Oct. 2021. Airmen from Ali Al Salem Air Base and Al-Jaber Air Base, Kuwait, honed the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing’s force generation capabilities by training in the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept between the two bases during Blue Marauder 21. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daryn Murphy)

