A U.S. Army Soldier with C Troop, 1-172nd Cavalry (Mountain), Task Force Iron Gray, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), provides suppressive fire during a live-fire exercise at the Djiboutian Range Complex in Arta, Djibouti, Sept. 30, 2021. Live-fire exercises validate a platoon’s proficiency to take command and control through reinforcing concepts like supporting fire, base of fire and synchronization of fires.



CJTF-HOA, operating from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, is a dynamic operational headquarters that ensures strategic partnership with Djibouti, responds to crises, supports operations and protects U.S. interests in East Africa in order to enhance regional stability and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 06:00 Photo ID: 6876829 VIRIN: 210930-F-NX702-1112 Resolution: 2665x2328 Size: 3.65 MB Location: ARTA RANGE, DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Soldiers conduct Live-Fire Training in Djibouti, Africa [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.