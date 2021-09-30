Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers conduct Live-Fire Training in Djibouti, Africa [Image 16 of 18]

    U.S. Soldiers conduct Live-Fire Training in Djibouti, Africa

    ARTA RANGE, DJIBOUTI

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Dwane Young 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    A U.S. Army Soldier with C Troop, 1-172nd Cavalry (Mountain), Task Force Iron Gray, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), provides suppressive fire during a live-fire exercise at the Djiboutian Range Complex in Arta, Djibouti, Sept. 30, 2021. Live-fire exercises validate a platoon’s proficiency to take command and control through reinforcing concepts like supporting fire, base of fire and synchronization of fires.

    CJTF-HOA, operating from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, is a dynamic operational headquarters that ensures strategic partnership with Djibouti, responds to crises, supports operations and protects U.S. interests in East Africa in order to enhance regional stability and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 06:00
    Photo ID: 6876829
    VIRIN: 210930-F-NX702-1112
    Resolution: 2665x2328
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: ARTA RANGE, DJ 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers conduct Live-Fire Training in Djibouti, Africa [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    Africa
    Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa
    Camp Lemonnier
    Live-Fire
    East Africa
    Infantry
    Weapons
    Army
    CJTF-HOA
    1-172nd Cavalry
    Task Force Iron Gray

