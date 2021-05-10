Task Force McCoy Troop Medical Clinic

Sgt. Mohammad Jamil, a Soldier with 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, takes a break with civilian interpretors at the troop medical clinic at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Oct. 5, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army Photo by SPC Froylan Grimaldo / 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)

