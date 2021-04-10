Dyess Begins Fire Prevention Week

Staff Sgt. Keith Shearer, 7th Civil Engineer Squadron fire inspector, left, Col. Joseph Kramer, 7th Bomb Wing commander, center, and Sparky, 7th CES fire dog, right, pose with the signed Fire Prevention Week proclamation at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 4, 2021. The Dyess Fire Department plans to hold various community events to help broadcast the importance of fire safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello)

