    Dyess Begins Fire Prevention Week [Image 3 of 3]

    Dyess Begins Fire Prevention Week

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sophia Robello 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Keith Shearer, 7th Civil Engineer Squadron fire inspector, left, Col. Joseph Kramer, 7th Bomb Wing commander, center, and Sparky, 7th CES fire dog, right, pose with the signed Fire Prevention Week proclamation at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 4, 2021. The Dyess Fire Department plans to hold various community events to help broadcast the importance of fire safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 13:57
    Photo ID: 6875783
    VIRIN: 211004-F-UB464-015
    Resolution: 5915x3948
    Size: 4.89 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dyess Begins Fire Prevention Week [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Sophia Robello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

