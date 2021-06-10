Zutendaal APS-2 maintenance director amazed by host nation workforce knowledge, capabilities

Bill Bravo is the maintenance director at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stock-2 worksite, Army Field Support Battalion Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He said he is amazed at the level of understanding the Belgium host nation maintenance workforce brings to the table every day.
