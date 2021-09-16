Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    779th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron [Image 4 of 18]

    779th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron

    KUWAIT

    09.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daryn Murphy 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman hangs the United States flag aboard a C-130H Hercules at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Sept. 16, 2021. The 779th EAS, deployed to U.S. Air Forces Central Command, is responsible for delivering cargo and passengers to U.S. and coalition forces' bases to enable a constant presence in the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daryn Murphy)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 04:34
    Photo ID: 6874934
    VIRIN: 210916-F-RW874-0006
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.99 MB
    Location: KW
    This work, 779th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Daryn Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    386 AEW
    Kuwait
    Iraq
    ASAB
    AAAB
    779 AES

