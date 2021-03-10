211003-N-FB730-1006 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 3, 2021) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2021 Date Posted: 10.05.2021 22:50 Photo ID: 6874737 VIRIN: 201003-N-FB730-1006 Resolution: 4211x2803 Size: 1.12 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Truman is conducting readiness training in the Atlantic Ocean in preparation for future operations. [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.