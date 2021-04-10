Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delta Company 4x400m run [Image 6 of 6]

    Delta Company 4x400m run

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, run a lap around the track during physical training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Oct. 5, 2021. Recruits walked in a cooldown circle after each lap for four rounds. After the run, recruits broke off into stations consisting of different exercises. (US. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Delta Company
    Recruit Training

