Delta Company 4x400m run

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, run a lap around the track during physical training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Oct. 5, 2021. Recruits walked in a cooldown circle after each lap for four rounds. After the run, recruits broke off into stations consisting of different exercises. (US. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

