U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, run a lap around the track during physical training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Oct. 5, 2021. Recruits walked in a cooldown circle after each lap for four rounds. After the run, recruits broke off into stations consisting of different exercises. (US. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 19:09
|Photo ID:
|6874522
|VIRIN:
|211004-M-DA549-1046
|Resolution:
|6524x4323
|Size:
|14.01 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Delta Company 4x400m run [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
