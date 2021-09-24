Coast Guard Cutter Healy operates near Umanak Fjord, Greenland

Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crewmembers prepare to retrieve a Conductivity, Temperature, and Depth (CTD) instrument near Umanak Fjord, Greenland on Sept. 24, 2021. Healy’s crew has supported the embarked scientists by deploying equipment and instruments for collecting water samples and data throughout the Arctic patrol, including the transit through the Northwest Passage and within Baffin Bay. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi.

