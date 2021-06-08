Selfless Act

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob Garcia, 48th Fighter Wing Flight Safety non-commissioned officer, shows Andrew Crowle, aviation enthusiast and British Army Veteran, an F-15E Strike Eagle at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 8, 2021. For his selfless actions, Crowle was rewarded with a small tour of RAF Lakenheath provided by the 48th Wing Safety office.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gaspar Cortez)

