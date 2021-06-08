Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Selfless Act

    Selfless Act

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.06.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob Garcia, 48th Fighter Wing Flight Safety non-commissioned officer, shows Andrew Crowle, aviation enthusiast and British Army Veteran, an F-15E Strike Eagle at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 8, 2021. For his selfless actions, Crowle was rewarded with a small tour of RAF Lakenheath provided by the 48th Wing Safety office.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gaspar Cortez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 03:18
    Photo ID: 6872922
    VIRIN: 210608-F-EJ253-007
    Resolution: 7252x4290
    Size: 9.06 MB
    Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Selfless Act, by SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Action

    RAF Lakenheath

    Community

    Selfless

    48th Fighter Wing

    TAGS

    Action
    RAF Lakenheath
    Community
    Selfless
    48th Fighter Wing
    3N0X6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT