U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob Garcia, 48th Fighter Wing Flight Safety non-commissioned officer, shows Andrew Crowle, aviation enthusiast and British Army Veteran, an F-15E Strike Eagle at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 8, 2021. For his selfless actions, Crowle was rewarded with a small tour of RAF Lakenheath provided by the 48th Wing Safety office.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gaspar Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 03:18
|Photo ID:
|6872922
|VIRIN:
|210608-F-EJ253-007
|Resolution:
|7252x4290
|Size:
|9.06 MB
|Location:
|BRANDON, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Selfless Act, by SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
