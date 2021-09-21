Chitose Bilateral Air Training Relocation 2021

Airmen from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s 2nd Air Wing perform maintenance on an F-15J Eagle engine during a bilateral Aviation Training Relocation event at Chitose Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2021. The ATR is meant to focus on training in different geographical locations and cultural environments while strengthening U.S. and JASDF interoperability and combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton)

Date Taken: 09.21.2021
Location: CHITOSE AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JP