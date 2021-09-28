Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NBG Initiates New AOB/ICR for New Sailors, Families [Image 1 of 3]

    NBG Initiates New AOB/ICR for New Sailors, Families

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Randall Ramaswamy 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Sept. 28, 2021) - U.S. Naval Base Guam has initiated a new standardized Area Orientation Brief and Inter-Cultural Relations training for all newly-arrived active duty personnel, Department of Defense civilians, and their families who are assigned to, working on, and living on NBG. The mandatory training is an opportunity for incoming personnel to quickly become familiar with the policies, procedures, and benefits associated with living in Guam. Additionally, the intercultural relations portion of the brief features local experts who provide an introduction to local cultural customs and etiquette, enabling personnel to adapt to their new lives in Guam. (U.S. Navy photo released by MC2 Randall W. Ramaswamy)

