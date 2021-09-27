Operation Allies Welcome cultivates a multicultural calling to serve

Washington Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Jennifer Glessing (left) and Tech. Sgt. Cassie Saephanh (right) assigned to the 194th Wing, Camp Murray, Washington, pause for a photo during a break as Covid-19 Dormitory mitigation team members at TF Liberty Village 2, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 27, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard)

