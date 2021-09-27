Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Allies Welcome cultivates a multicultural calling to serve

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Washington Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Jennifer Glessing (left) and Tech. Sgt. Cassie Saephanh (right) assigned to the 194th Wing, Camp Murray, Washington, pause for a photo during a break as Covid-19 Dormitory mitigation team members at TF Liberty Village 2, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 27, 2021.  The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 20:44
    Photo ID: 6872542
    VIRIN: 210927-Z-CH590-0057
    Resolution: 5504x4128
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Allies Welcome cultivates a multicultural calling to serve [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    ANG
    USNORTHCOM
    DHS
    DOS
    Operational Allies Welcome

