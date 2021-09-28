210928-N-TC847-1024 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 28, 2021) Quartermaster 2nd Class Connor Baudoin, from Lafayette, La., performs preventative maintenance on the "big eyes" on the bridge wing of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76). Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christine Montgomery/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 20:42 Photo ID: 6872539 VIRIN: 210928-N-TC847-1024 Resolution: 5244x3496 Size: 875.28 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) operations. [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Christine Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.