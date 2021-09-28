Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) operations. [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) operations.

    AT SEA

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Montgomery 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210928-N-TC847-1024 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 28, 2021) Quartermaster 2nd Class Connor Baudoin, from Lafayette, La., performs preventative maintenance on the "big eyes" on the bridge wing of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76). Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christine Montgomery/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 20:42
    Photo ID: 6872539
    VIRIN: 210928-N-TC847-1024
    Resolution: 5244x3496
    Size: 875.28 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) operations. [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Christine Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) operations.
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) operations.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Higgins
    DDG 76
    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destoyer
    CTF 71

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT