Chief Selectees announced at NMRTC Bremerton

A handful of Sailors currently assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton, were informed of a name change quite unlike any other. All five will now be known as ‘chief.’ The U.S. Navy’s senior enlisted ranks welcomed Chief Hospital Corpsman (selectee) Benjamin Chapin, Chief Hospital Corpsman (selectee) Thomas Cox, Chief Personnel Specialist (selectee) Chia Hu, Chief Hospital Corpsman (selectee) Julius Ramirez and Chief Yeoman (selectee) Zakeyia Vickers (Official Navy photos by Douglas H Stutz NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

