Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard participates in international search and rescue exercise at North Pole [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard participates in international search and rescue exercise at North Pole

    ARCTIC OCEAN

    09.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Riutta is pictured at the North Pole, Sept. 6, 2021. Multiple agencies participated in a search and rescue exercise in the frigid climate to test survivability and rescue capabilities. Photo by Paul Webb.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 16:44
    Photo ID: 6872352
    VIRIN: 210906-G-G0271-875
    Resolution: 9000x7818
    Size: 25.12 MB
    Location: ARCTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard participates in international search and rescue exercise at North Pole [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard participates in international search and rescue exercise at North Pole
    Coast Guard participates in international search and rescue exercise at North Pole
    Coast Guard participates in international search and rescue exercise at North Pole

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    North Pole
    Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT