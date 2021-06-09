U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Riutta is pictured at the North Pole, Sept. 6, 2021. Multiple agencies participated in a search and rescue exercise in the frigid climate to test survivability and rescue capabilities. Photo by Paul Webb.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 16:44 Photo ID: 6872352 VIRIN: 210906-G-G0271-875 Resolution: 9000x7818 Size: 25.12 MB Location: ARCTIC OCEAN Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard participates in international search and rescue exercise at North Pole [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.