Coast Guard participates in international search and rescue exercise at North Pole

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Riutta is pictured at the North Pole, Sept. 6, 2021. Multiple agencies participated in a search and rescue exercise in the frigid climate to test survivability and rescue capabilities. Photo by Paul Webb.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 16:44
|Photo ID:
|6872352
|VIRIN:
|210906-G-G0271-875
|Resolution:
|9000x7818
|Size:
|25.12 MB
|Location:
|ARCTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
