    Special Operations and LCAC [Image 2 of 4]

    Special Operations and LCAC

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Justin Oxford 

    Assault Craft Unit FIVE

    Students and instructors assigned to Assault Craft Unit Five (ACU-5) conducted small boat training in Southern California with Soldiers from the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne).

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 11:17
    Photo ID: 6871535
    VIRIN: 210930-N-OI926-085
    Resolution: 1836x1034
    Size: 767.38 KB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Operations and LCAC [Image 4 of 4], by SCPO Justin Oxford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACU-5
    ESG-3
    NBG-1

