Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Former Airman says working at Dülmen APS-2 site her way to keep serving her country

    Former Airman says working at Dülmen APS-2 site her way to keep serving her country

    DULMEN, GERMANY

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Penny Kos-Williams is a quality assurance specialist at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stock-2 worksite, Army Field Support Battalion Mannheim, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. She said even though she is no longer serving in the Air Force, working at the APS-2 worksite in Dülmen is her way to continue serving her country as well as her way of serving Soldiers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 04:35
    Photo ID: 6871061
    VIRIN: 211004-A-SM279-510
    Resolution: 2896x3461
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: DULMEN, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former Airman says working at Dülmen APS-2 site her way to keep serving her country, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Former Airman says working at D&uuml;lmen APS-2 site her way to keep serving her country

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPreposionedStock

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT