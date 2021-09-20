Rappahannock Resupplies New Zealand Ship

PHILIPPINE SEA -- USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) conducts an underway replenishment with HMNZS Aotearoa (A11) in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 20. The U.S. Navy’s fleet replenishment oiler provided fuel and other critical supplies to the Royal New Zealand Navy’s sustainment ship. Military Sealift Command Far East ensures ships like Rappahannock are manned, trained and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to U.S. forces, allies and partners, both at sea and on shore. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50-70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (Photo courtesy of Deck Cadet Natalie Dorsey)

