    Rappahannock Resupplies New Zealand Ship [Image 3 of 3]

    Rappahannock Resupplies New Zealand Ship

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    PHILIPPINE SEA -- USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) conducts an underway replenishment with HMNZS Aotearoa (A11) in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 20. The U.S. Navy’s fleet replenishment oiler provided fuel and other critical supplies to the Royal New Zealand Navy’s sustainment ship. Military Sealift Command Far East ensures ships like Rappahannock are manned, trained and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to U.S. forces, allies and partners, both at sea and on shore. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50-70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (Photo courtesy of Deck Cadet Natalie Dorsey)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 05:27
    Photo ID: 6871060
    VIRIN: 210920-N-N1109-304
    Resolution: 1920x1028
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rappahannock Resupplies New Zealand Ship [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rappahannock Resupplies New Zealand Ship

    RAS
    New Zealand
    Military Sealift Command
    USNS Rappahannock

