NBG Simulates Active Threat for Citadel Pacific 2021

SANTA RITA, Guam (Oct. 4, 2021) - Personnel from U.S. Naval Base Guam’s (NBG) Navy Security Forces (NSF) simulated an active threat scenario at the Navy Exchange (NEX) Main Store on NBG, Oct. 4.



The simulation included role players, some acting as aggressors and victims, while force protection teams simulated the appropriate security response.



The exercise is one of several assessments taking place this week as part of Exercise Citadel Pacific 2021 (CP-21). CP-21 is an annual opportunity for force protection teams to sharpen their ability to protect personnel, assets and ensure the Navy remains ready to defend against threats. CP-21 is not in response to any specific threat, but is a regularly scheduled training exercise.



During CP-21, Security personnel will be trained on tactics, techniques and procedures, and honing their skills to ensure they remain the premier fighting force that defends our installations every day. Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise events cause increased traffic around the installation, occasional delays in base access, and gate closures.



Periodic training exercises support security force readiness and are critical to developing the skills needed to support operational missions throughout the region to ensure a stable, free, and open Indo-Pacific.

