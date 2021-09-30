Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Egyptian General Officers visit Texas National Guard Regional Training Institute [Image 2 of 4]

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Texas Army National Guard (Texas Military Forces)

    The Texas National Guard hosted a delegation of senior officers from the Egyptian Armed Forces for the Egypt-Texas International Summit (ETIS) in Texas this past week at the invitation of Texas Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris. The weeklong summit provided a collaborative environment for Texas and Egypt’s senior military leaders to discuss the future of the Egypt-Texas partnership and learn more about each other's respective organizations. The Texas National Guard formally established a partnership with the Arab Republic of Egypt through the National Guard State Partnership Program (SPP) at a signing ceremony in Cairo this past June. (U.S. photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)

    This work, Egyptian General Officers visit Texas National Guard Regional Training Institute [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    State Partnership Program
    Texas Army National Guard
    SPP
    Egyptian Armed Forces

