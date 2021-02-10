Col. Justin Wagner, Commander, 138th Fighter Wing Mission Support Group, passes a guidon to Maj. Jamie Underwood, as she assumes command of the 138th Fighter Wing Force Support Squadron (FSS) during an assumption of command ceremony, October 2, 2021, at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. The passing of a unit’s guidon is a symbolic gesture, indicating a transfer of command. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Alyssa Smalley)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2021 14:53
|Photo ID:
|6870478
|VIRIN:
|211002-Z-IA685-0010
|Resolution:
|3670x2447
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Major assumes command at ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Alyssa Smalley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT