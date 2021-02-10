Major assumes command at ceremony

Col. Justin Wagner, Commander, 138th Fighter Wing Mission Support Group, passes a guidon to Maj. Jamie Underwood, as she assumes command of the 138th Fighter Wing Force Support Squadron (FSS) during an assumption of command ceremony, October 2, 2021, at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. The passing of a unit’s guidon is a symbolic gesture, indicating a transfer of command. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Alyssa Smalley)

