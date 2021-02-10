Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Airman Alyssa Smalley 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Col. Justin Wagner, Commander, 138th Fighter Wing Mission Support Group, passes a guidon to Maj. Jamie Underwood, as she assumes command of the 138th Fighter Wing Force Support Squadron (FSS) during an assumption of command ceremony, October 2, 2021, at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. The passing of a unit’s guidon is a symbolic gesture, indicating a transfer of command. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Alyssa Smalley)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Major assumes command at ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Alyssa Smalley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    guard
    oklahoma
    national guard
    oklahoma air national guard
    138 fighter wing
    138fw

