    180FW recognizes 2020 Outstanding Airmen of the Year [Image 6 of 6]

    180FW recognizes 2020 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Wilkes 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    Col. Michael DiDio, commander of the 180th Fighter Wing, presents Staff Sgt. Aaron Corns with the 2020 Chief's Award during the 2020 Outstanding Airmen of the Year award ceremony at the 180th Fighter Wing in Swanton, Ohio on Sept. 11, 2021. The Outstanding Airmen of the Year awards recognize Airmen who go above and beyond both on and off duty. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Wilkes)

    ANG
    180th Fighter Wing
    180FW
    Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing
    2020 Oustanding Airmen of the Year

