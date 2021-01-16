Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Port dawgs come home from deployment

    Port dawgs come home from deployment

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Lauren Kelly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Reservists with the 72nd Aerial Port Squadron assigned Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, return home from a deployment in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel, January 15, 2021, at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren Kelly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Port dawgs come home from deployment, by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

