Reservists with the 72nd Aerial Port Squadron assigned Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, return home from a deployment in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel, January 15, 2021, at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren Kelly)
This work, Port dawgs come home from deployment [Image 3 of 3], by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
