Reservists with the 72nd Aerial Port Squadron assigned Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, return home from a deployment in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel, January 15, 2021, at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren Kelly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2021 Date Posted: 10.02.2021 17:09 Photo ID: 6869991 VIRIN: 210115-F-EW270-1025 Resolution: 4024x5384 Size: 18.63 MB Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Port dawgs come home from deployment [Image 3 of 3], by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.