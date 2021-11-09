Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    507th CES holds 12th annual 9/11 fire climb [Image 6 of 9]

    507th CES holds 12th annual 9/11 fire climb

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Photo by Lauren Kelly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Reserve Citizen Airmen firefighters from the 507th Civil Engineer Squadron at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, honor the fallen during the 9/11 fire climb Sept. 11, 2021, at the fire training tower. For the past 12 years during the September unit training assembly, Reserve firefighters at Tinker AFB have commemorated the victims of the attacks by climbing the fire tower for 56 minutes, the length of time the South Tower of the World Trade Center stood after it was struck. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren Kelly)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 507th CES holds 12th annual 9/11 fire climb [Image 9 of 9], by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Okies
    507 ARW
    AFReserve
    ReserveResilient

