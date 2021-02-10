Master Sgt. Dionn Marshall and Staff Sgt. Paul Wellman review computer records in the Force Development office at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., Oct 2, 2021. Tthe Force Development office oversees the formal training and military education process for all Airmen in the 127th Wing at Selfridge. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

