    MI, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Heaton 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Dionn Marshall and Staff Sgt. Paul Wellman review computer records in the Force Development office at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., Oct 2, 2021. Tthe Force Development office oversees the formal training and military education process for all Airmen in the 127th Wing at Selfridge. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training, by MSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    education
    training
    force development
    Selfridge
    127th Wing

