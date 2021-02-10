Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen receive COVID-19 immunizations [Image 2 of 2]

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Airman Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen of the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, receive COVID-19 immunizations as a part of the federal mandate at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Oct. 2, 2021. The 139th Medical Group oversees the operation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Janae Masoner)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen receive COVID-19 immunizations [Image 2 of 2], by AB Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    St. Joseph
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base

