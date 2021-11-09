Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Morning PT test [Image 6 of 7]

    Morning PT test

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Emery 

    927th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 927th Air Refueling Wing, Florida participate in a physical training test on the MacDill Air Force Base track on October 2, 2021. The 927th ARW has transitioned to conducting all categories of the test outdoors since the tests resumed after the halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany A. Emery)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 10:49
    Photo ID: 6869863
    VIRIN: 211002-F-UV276-1005
    Resolution: 1440x1800
    Size: 290.85 KB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Morning PT test [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tiffany Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Morning PT test
    Morning PT test
    Morning PT test
    Morning PT test
    Morning PT test
    Morning PT test
    Morning PT test

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airmen
    pt test
    fitness
    US Air Force
    AF Reserves

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT