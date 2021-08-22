Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Noncombatant evacuation operations [Image 3 of 3]

    Noncombatant evacuation operations

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QATAR

    08.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Multiple C-17 Globemaster lll sit on the flightline, ready to execute missions in support of Operation Allies Refuge and Afghanistan evacuation operations Aug. 22, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan, and to evacuate Afghan allies to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 01:26
    Photo ID: 6869640
    VIRIN: 210822-F-XN600-1430
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 10.61 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Noncombatant evacuation operations [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Noncombatant evacuation operations
    Noncombatant evacuation operations
    Noncombatant evacuation operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    379 AEW
    Neo
    Operation Allies Refuge
    Afghanistan Evacuation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT